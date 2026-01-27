Advertisement

Court of Appeal bench expands to 42 after Ruto's 15 new appointments

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 15:35 - 27 January 2026
President William Ruto signs a bill into law at State House, Nairobi on July 30, 2025
President William Ruto signs a bill into law at State House, Nairobi on July 30, 2025
Among those appointed are Ahmed Issack Hassan, the current chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and Katwa Kigen, a senior advocate.
President William Ruto has appointed 15 judges to the Court of Appeal, increasing the number of judges at the appellate court from 27 to 42.

The appointments were published in a Gazette Notice dated January 27, 2026, following recommendations by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The President said the appointments were made in accordance with the Constitution and applicable laws governing judicial appointments.

The new judges include serving High Court judges, senior advocates and experienced legal practitioners, reflecting a mix of judicial and professional backgrounds.

List of Appointed Judges

The judges appointed to the Court of Appeal are:

  • Ahmed Issack Hassan

  • Katwa Kigen

  • Chacha Mwita

  • Hedwig Imbosa Ong’udi

  • Mathews Nduma Nderi

  • Linnet Mumo Ndolo

  • Lucy Mwihaki Njuguna

  • Samson Odhiambo Okongo

  • Rachel Chepkoech Ngetich

  • Stephen Andersen Radido Okiyo

  • Brown Murungi Kairaria

  • Paul Lilan

  • Munyao Sila

  • Johnson Okoth Okello

  • Byram Ongaya

Ahmed Issack Hassan is the current chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, while Katwa Kigen is a senior advocate. Several of the appointees are sitting High Court judges.

High Court makes final ruling on Mzee Kenyatta portrait in new currency notes
High Court of Kenya

Recruitment process

The appointments follow a competitive recruitment process conducted by the JSC, which concluded public interviews last week.

According to the Commission, the process began with the public advertisement of vacant positions, followed by public participation before the shortlisting of candidates.

Shortlisted applicants were subjected to live-streamed interviews and comprehensive vetting.

The JSC said the recruitment was conducted in line with the Constitution, the Judicial Service Act and other applicable regulations governing judicial appointments.

Selection criteria

The Commission stated that candidates were evaluated using constitutional principles and statutory requirements.

Among the key considerations were merit, integrity, fairness, gender parity, inclusivity and regional balance.

File image: Milimani Law Courts
File image: Milimani Law Courts

Candidates were also assessed on professional competence, communication skills, sound judgment, legal experience and commitment to public service, the rule of law and constitutionalism.

Impact on the Court of Appeal

With the appointment of the 15 judges, the Court of Appeal’s complement rises to 42 judges.

The JSC said the expansion of the appellate bench is expected to strengthen the court’s capacity to handle cases and improve the efficiency of hearing and determining appeals.

The Court of Appeal hears appeals from the High Court and plays a key role in shaping the country’s jurisprudence on constitutional, civil and criminal matters.

