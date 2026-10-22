Ciku Muiruri Shares Video of Black Eye, Injuries After Alleged Assault in Thika Land Dispute

Ciku Muiruri linked the incident to a land dispute that she said had dragged on for more than 30 years.

Ciku Muiruri linked the incident to a land dispute that she said had dragged on for more than 30 years.

The media personality recounted how a group of over 100 men allegedly invaded the property, leaving her with injuries to her eye and skull.

Ciku Muiruri has shared a video showing her swollen eye and other injuries after an alleged assault during a confrontation at her family’s farm in Thika, Kiambu County.

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In the video, the media personality recounted how a group of over 100 men allegedly invaded the property last week, leaving her with injuries to her eye and skull.

Ciku Muiruri linked the incident to a land dispute that she said had dragged on for more than 30 years.

Media personality Ciku Muiruri reportedly attacked and severely assaulted with a crowbar at her home by goons allegedly linked to Floriculture Ltd and Ngoigwa ThikaView, in an incident said to have occurred in the presence of police officers. The alleged attack is linked to a land dispute involving property where Ciku’s family has reportedly lived for many years. — kox.musªa.Inc (@koxmusaInc_) October 21, 2026

Ciku said the confrontation happened on a Monday when she was alone at the farm, where her younger brother lives with his children.

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The property also holds the graves of her late father and grandmother.

Ciku Muiruri

According to her account, the group forced its way into the house, prompting her to surrender her laptop, mobile phone and cash before retreating to her room.

“I’ve been hit on my eye. I’ve been hit on my skull,” she said in the video as she pointed to the affected areas.

Ciku Muiruri recounts alleged crowbar attack

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Ciku said she sought comfort in prayer as the confrontation unfolded. She recalled focusing on a Divine Mercy image in her room while repeatedly saying, “Jesus, I trust in you.”

Ciku Muiruri.

She alleged that a police officer later escorted her back into the house to look for her car keys, but the situation turned violent when one of the men struck her with a crowbar.

“This guy grabs a crowbar, and he hits me on the head,” she said.

Ciku identified Yusuf Ali and another man, whom she described as Kalenjin, as individuals allegedly involved in the incident. She said she was still trying to establish the second man’s name.

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She claimed the group was acting on behalf of a company known as Floriculture, which she linked to the long-running dispute over the property.

Neighbour accused of involvement in land dispute

Ciku also accused a neighbour of previously attempting to claim tenancy rights over the property through what she described as questionable agreements.

She further alleged that Floriculture had obtained eviction orders from the Business Premises Rent Tribunal.

However, according to her account, the tribunal chairman later directed that related matters be consolidated before him and issued orders suspending the evictions.

Ciku said the stay orders had reportedly been served on the Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) in Thika on the day of the alleged attack.

Despite this, she claimed the individuals who allegedly invaded the property remained there.

The circumstances surrounding the confrontation, the competing claims over the land and the allegations against the people named by Ciku were not independently established in her account.

Ciku Muiruri says no arrest has been made

The media personality expressed frustration over what she described as a lack of police action, despite identifying the person she accused of assaulting her.

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“You can’t go around assaulting people. You can’t just go around taking crowbars and smashing people in the face. I identified him and I said, ‘This is the guy.’ Has he been arrested? No,” she said.

Ciku confirmed that she had filed a P3 form, a medical examination document used in reporting and investigating assault cases in Kenya.

She also said she had initiated legal proceedings against the police and the Lands Commission over their handling of the dispute.