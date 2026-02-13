The Kim Dynasty and question of North Korea’s next leader

The country’s leadership succession has historically been carefully managed and rarely announced openly in advance.

Leadership in North Korea has long followed a unique and tightly controlled pattern, dominated by a single family dynasty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since the country’s founding in 1948, power has remained within the Kim family, creating one of the world’s most enduring hereditary political systems.

Now, growing speculation suggests that a fourth generation of leadership could be emerging, raising questions about the future of the secretive state.

The founding leader: Kim Il-sung

North Korea’s political journey began under Kim Il-sung, who established the country following the end of Japanese colonial rule and the division of the Korean Peninsula after World War II.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Serving as the nation’s supreme leader from 1948 until his death in 1994, Kim Il-sung built a powerful authoritarian state centered on the ideology of Juche, or self-reliance.

During his era, Kim Il-sung cultivated a personality cult that elevated him beyond a traditional political leader.

He established the foundations of North Korea’s military-first and centralized governance structure, ensuring loyalty within both the government and the armed forces.

His leadership style also laid the groundwork for hereditary succession, an unusual feature in communist governance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Consolidating power: Kim Jong-il

Following Kim Il-sung’s death, his son Kim Jong-il assumed leadership, officially taking power in 1994.

His era was marked by severe economic hardship, including a devastating famine during the 1990s that caused widespread suffering.

Kim Jong-il focused heavily on strengthening the military through the ‘Songun’ or military-first policy.

Under his leadership, North Korea accelerated its nuclear weapons program, significantly altering the country’s global standing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite internal challenges, he maintained strict political control and reinforced the hereditary transfer of power within the Kim family, preparing his own son to succeed him.

WONSAN, NORTH KOREA - APRIL 26: Kim Jong Il on a Propaganda Fresco, on April 26, 2010 in Wonsan, North Korea. (Photo by Eric LAFFORGUE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The current era: Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un took power in 2011 following his father’s death, becoming the youngest leader in North Korea’s history at the time.

Initially viewed by some analysts as inexperienced, he quickly consolidated authority through political reshuffles, high-profile purges, and expanded military development.

His leadership has been defined by a dual strategy of advancing nuclear and missile capabilities while occasionally engaging in diplomatic outreach with global powers.

Kim Jong Un has also sought to modernise aspects of the country’s infrastructure and image, though North Korea remains largely isolated internationally.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called a rare congress of the ruling Workers' Party for January to address policy "shortcomings" and lay out a new five-year plan for the nation's moribund economy

A possible fourth generation: Kim Ju-ae

Recent intelligence assessments and public appearances have fuelled speculation that Kim Jong Un may be positioning his daughter, Kim Ju-ae, as a potential successor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She has been seen attending major military ceremonies and state events alongside her father, which many analysts interpret as a symbolic introduction to the North Korean public.

However, there has been no official confirmation from North Korean authorities naming her as heir.

The country’s leadership succession has historically been carefully managed and rarely announced openly in advance.

As a result, while signs suggest preparation for another dynastic transition, uncertainty remains.

Advertisement