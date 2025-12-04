PUBG MOBILE, Safaricom announce exclusive data bundle offer for Kenyan gamers

#FeatureByPUBGMOBILE

PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, has partnered with Safaricom, Kenya’s leading telecommunications provider, to launch a new exclusive data bundle designed specifically for gamers.

Through this offer, users who purchase 1.5GB PUBG MOBILE data will receive an additional 1.5GB for free — doubling their gaming experience at no extra cost.

The offer can be easily activated by dialing *544# or *555# and selecting the “PUBGM Bundles” option.

This collaboration marks a milestone in enhancing accessibility to mobile gaming in Kenya, making PUBG MOBILE more affordable and enjoyable for all players.

With more data, players can now join their friends in battle, explore the game’s new updates, and enjoy smoother matches with lower lag and better connectivity.

This also marks Safaricom’s first data-bundle collaboration with one of the world’s most popular FPS titles, underlining PUBG MOBILE’s step toward serving Kenyan gamers with genuine care and practical support.

Key Highlights:

Affordable gaming made easy — Pay for 1.5GB, enjoy 3GB total (1.5GB + 1.5GB free). Quick access via USSD — Dial *544# or *555# to activate instantly. Exclusive to PUBG MOBILE players — Safaricom official partnership. Perfect for new and returning players — Download and enjoy the full game experience with extra data. Improved engagement — Easier access for daily active players to stay connected.

“We’re excited to work with Safaricom to bring more players into the PUBG MOBILE world,” said Brian Gu, Head of PUBG MOBILE Africa.

This partnership lowers the barriers to play, empowering Kenyan gamers to enjoy seamless performance and stay connected to their community.

The promotion runs from now until December 31, 2025, and is available to all Safaricom users nationwide.

Join the battleground today and claim your free data — More Data, More Chicken Dinner!

