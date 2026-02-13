Advertisement

Politician behind security scare at Ruto's event in Wajir explains what transpired

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 09:50 - 13 February 2026
Ahmed Muhumed
The incident occurred during the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) event in Wajir County, which was attended by William Ruto on Thursday.

“I just wanted to greet him”

The man, identified as Ahmed Muhumed, said the president arrived at about 12:00 pm and was looking forward to greeting him.

According to Ahmed, he waited patiently as the head of state addressed the crowd, but became impatient toward the end of the speech.

Ahmed Muhumed
“There was no other way, I just wanted to greet him and share my ambition for the 2027 elections. As I already told you, I am an aspirant in Wajir Ward,” he said. Ahmed was intercepted by a bodyguard before he could reach the president.

During the scuffle, he was tackled to the ground and his shirt was torn. Despite the incident, Ahmed said he remains hopeful that he will one day get the opportunity to meet the president.

Police launch inquiry

In a statement issued shortly after the incident, the National Police Service confirmed that a security breach had occurred during the event.

“The NPS wishes to state unequivocally that at no time was the safety of His Excellency the President, other dignitaries, or members of the public compromised,” the statement read.

The police said the presidential security team and officers on the ground acted with speed and professionalism to de-escalate the situation and restore order. 

The statement, signed by police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga, added that Douglas Kanja, the Inspector General of Police, has formed a team to conduct an inquiry into the matter within three days.

The inquiry will seek to identify any procedural gaps that may have contributed to the breach and recommend immediate remedial measures.

