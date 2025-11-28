13-year journey that earned Moses Omondi Okoth Ugunja vote

After being declared winner by the IEBC returning officer, Omondi delivered a victory speech that captured both his loyalty to the ODM movement and his commitment to the people.

Moses Omondi’s victory in the Ugunja by-election marked not just a political milestone for him, but also a turning point for a constituency he has served quietly for over a decade.

Running on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket, Omondi clinched the seat with 9,447 votes.

Although information about his academic background remains limited, his 13 years of administrative experience under former Ugunja MP and current Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary James Opiyo Wandayi shaped him into a great contender for the seat.

A career built inside Ugunja’s engine room

Omondi’s public service journey is defined less by titles and more by experience. From 2012 to 2025, he served as the Ugunja Constituency Manager, a role that placed him at the centre of planning, managing, and monitoring development projects.

His long tenure gave him intimate knowledge of Ugunja’s persistent challenges, from underfunded public facilities to economic disparities and this familiarity is widely seen as a key reason voters entrusted him with the top seat.

Ugunja MP-elect Moses Omondi Okoth

A victory speech rooted in gratitude and unity

“Raila lit the fire; it’s our time to let it burn,” he said, invoking the party’s long-standing political identity.

He went on to salute the people of Ugunja for standing with him.

People for sure have not abandoned me in the hour of need, and I would also stand by them in their distress. Together we shall take Ugunja to the next level.

Omondi pledged continuity, promising to build on Wandayi’s development legacy while ushering in a more people-centred leadership style. He thanked the leaders who supported his campaign.

I am grateful for CS Wandayi, Governor James Orengo, Alego/Usonga MP Samuel Atandi, and other party leaders for their encouragement and endorsement. Together we ‘nailed’ it.

Ugunja MP-elect Moses Omondi Okoth

He further extended an olive branch to his opponents, emphasising harmony over rivalry.



“I will stand by the Ugunja people in Parliament and make decisions that align with their interests. I will also abide by the party ideologies and principles.”