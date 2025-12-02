NCBA elevates SME growth through graduation of 2025 cohort for Strathmore Business School Enterprise Development Programme

#FeatureByNCBABank

NCBA has reinforced its commitment to elevating and empowering Kenya’s SME Sector as it celebrated a new cohort of 24 SME customers, who successfully completed the Strathmore Business School Enterprise Development Programme.

This year’s class brings together business owners from key sectors of the economy.

They include manufacturing, retail, agribusiness, construction, logistics and professional services.

The programme continues to attract ambitious entrepreneurs who are keen to strengthen their leadership and scale their businesses sustainably.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Group Director Retail Banking, Dennis Njau, congratulated the graduands and reaffirmed NCBA’s continued support for SMEs.

Dennis Njau, Group Director, Retail Banking

He said, "We believe that when entrepreneurs grow, the country grows. This programme gives our customers the practical knowledge, confidence and partnerships they need to take bold steps in their businesses. NCBA remains committed to walking this journey with them through capacity building and strong financial solutions."

The Enterprise Development Programme is a core part of NCBA’s SME banking strategy and is designed to equip business owners with strong leadership skills and practical tools for growth.

The programme helps entrepreneurs build resilience. It helps them sharpen their strategy.

It gives them the confidence to navigate the ever-changing business environment.

Dennis Njau highlighted NCBA’s growing ecosystem of SME support.

This includes financial solutions enhanced by strategic partnerships such as the Africa Guarantee Fund, AFAWA, Water.Org and Proparco.

These partnerships help NCBA reduce risk, improve access to credit and support entrepreneurs in key areas such as women-led business growth, climate resilience and water and sanitation financing.

They also strengthen NCBA’s ability to lend more effectively to SMEs that are ready to scale.

The Enterprise Development Programme runs for 16 weeks and combines academic learning with practical coaching.

It covers financial management operations, marketing, innovation, leadership and digital transformation.

Participants also benefit from networking, peer learning and exposure to real market insights.

Over the years, the programme has delivered measurable impact for more than three hundred NCBA customers.

Strathmore Business School acknowledged the strong collaboration with NCBA and the shared commitment to building a vibrant SME sector.

The institution reiterated its mission to deliver practical learning experiences that address the real challenges entrepreneurs face today.

NCBA continues to invite customers to enrol in upcoming cohorts.

The Bank encourages business owners who want to scale to take advantage of the programme and the bank’s broader suite of SME solutions.

Collins Owiti – Consumer and SME Banking Senior Manager, Customer Value Proposition & Partnerships, Retail Banking

To join future cohorts, applicants must be NCBA customers and must operate a business account that has been active for at least six months.

The business should have been in operation for at least two years.

It should have at least three employees and have an annual turnover of at least three million shillings.

Applicants must also be the primary decision makers in their businesses.

NCBA and Strathmore Business School continue to collaborate through the Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Centre.

Together, they deliver additional initiatives which include the Owner Manager Programme, business boot camps, networking forums, trade expos and industry conferences.

All these initiatives are designed to empower SMEs and MSMEs to grow sustainably and confidently.