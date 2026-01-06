Munyua’s darts upset sparks call for gvt backing of emerging sports

With limited institutional backing for the sport at home, he relied on sponsorship support to fund his travel from Nairobi to north London.

Kenyan dart player David Munyua received a heroic welcome upon his return from the United Kingdom after scripting history at the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) World Darts Championship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His remarkable debut, highlighted by a stunning comeback victory against a top-ranked European opponent, has not only elevated his personal profile but also reignited calls for greater government support to grow darts as a recognised sport in Kenya.

Fresh from the global stage, Munyua urged the Ministry of Sports to take deliberate steps towards structuring and supporting darts, arguing that Kenya is sitting on a pool of untapped talent that only needs opportunity and organisation to flourish.

A night that put Kenya on the darts map

Munyua’s appearance at Alexandra Palace, the spiritual home of world darts, marked a defining moment for Kenyan sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Competing in the first round of the championship, the unranked debutant faced Belgium’s Mike De Decker, the world number 18 and reigning World Grand Prix champion. Few gave the Kenyan a chance.

After falling behind 2–0, Munyua staged an extraordinary comeback to win 3–2, producing one of the most dramatic upsets of the opening round.

The victory officially announced Kenya’s arrival on the global darts stage and challenged long-held assumptions about where elite darts talent can come from.

A first journey beyond Africa

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond the result itself, Munyua’s journey to the tournament carried deep personal significance. The World Darts Championship was his first trip outside Africa.

With limited institutional backing for the sport at home, he relied on sponsorship support to fund his travel from Nairobi to north London.

Despite the unfamiliar surroundings and pressure of a global audience, Munyua performed with the composure of a seasoned professional.

His calm under pressure stood in sharp contrast to his relative inexperience on the international circuit, reinforcing the argument that talent, not geography, defines sporting potential.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From casual curiosity to competitive fire

Munyua’s darts journey did not begin in elite academies or national training centres. Instead, it started in a bar.

While out for a drink with a friend, he watched a casual game and thought, “This looks fun.” That spontaneous moment proved life-changing. The following day, he bought his own board and began practising.

As his skills improved, the same friend encouraged him to enter small local tournaments, initially driven by friendship and sportsmanship rather than ambition.

Within just three years, that casual curiosity evolved into continental success, culminating in qualification for the world’s biggest darts tournament.

Balancing profession and passion

Away from the spotlight, Munyua leads a demanding professional life. He is a full-time veterinarian, balancing long working hours with rigorous practice sessions.

David Munyua

Unlike many professional athletes, darts is not his primary source of income, making his achievements even more striking.

By performance alone, however, he looked every bit a world-class competitor. Overturning a two-leg deficit against a reigning major champion demonstrated not just technical ability, but mental resilience, often the defining factor at elite level.

Africa’s expanding opportunity

According to Munyua’s manager, Anthony Kimani, structural changes at the PDC level are beginning to open doors for African players.

Traditionally, Africa has had only one qualification slot for the PDC World Championships, shared across the entire continent.

However, following recent developments, the PDC has granted Africa a second slot, a move that now guarantees Kenyan representation at the prestigious tournament.