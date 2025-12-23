MultiChoice kicks off AFCON 2025 season with Nairobi watch party

Dickson Muchiri, Elisha Kamau, from Multichoice Kenya present winner Elizabeth Musyoki with a Vision Plus Tower Bluetooth speaker together with Leila Shikuku and Christine Gichimu from Vision Plus

The familiar rhythm of African football returned to Nairobi on Sunday night as MultiChoice Kenya kicked off the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 season with a lively fan watch party along Mombasa Road.

MultiChoice Kenya has officially launched the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 season with a fan watch party in Nairobi, as anticipation builds for Africa’s biggest football tournament.

The event, held on Sunday, December 21, at The Tunnel along Mombasa Road, brought together football fans to watch the Morocco vs Comoros match, marking the start of AFCON-related activities ahead of the tournament’s conclusion on January 18, 2026 .

Fans began arriving from 5pm for an evening that blended live football with interactive games and fan engagement activities. Several attendees also walked away with DStv-branded merchandise and surprise giveaways.

Influencer Usefulidioty (Left), with Judith Adhiambo (Right) a brand ambassador presents a gift pack to a Kahoot winner, Alfred Macharia(Centre) during the AFCON launch and watch party held at The Tunnel courtesy of MultiChoice Kenya and Visionplus

The watch party was anchored on the official AFCON 2025 theme, “The Family Meets,” reflecting the tournament’s emphasis on unity and shared experiences across the continent.

Speaking during the event, MultiChoice Kenya Public Relations Manager Elisha Kamau said the company was keen to connect football fans during the festive season while ensuring access to AFCON matches.

“It’s always a great joy bringing the continent’s biggest sporting extravaganza to our customers on DStv and GOtv. We are now in a festive season and what better way to welcome it than with AFCON,” Kamau said, adding that the broadcaster had lined up offers to ensure fans can follow their favourite teams in Morocco .

Kerina Bright Vision Plus Marketing Assistant (Left) and Elisha Kamau (Right) Public Relations Manager at MultiChoice Kenya presents Michael Likeya with a Vision Plus Bluetooth speaker

MultiChoice used the event to highlight its AFCON broadcast offering on SuperSport, including coverage in both English and Swahili. Kenyan viewers will also have access to a dedicated 24-hour SuperSport AFCON channel featuring live matches, highlights, magazine shows and podcasts throughout the tournament.

AFCON 2025 is expected to attract millions of viewers across Africa and beyond, with broadcasters positioning the competition as a key fixture in the continental sporting calendar.

