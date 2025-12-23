MultiChoice kicks off AFCON 2025 season with Nairobi watch party
MultiChoice Kenya has officially launched the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 season with a fan watch party in Nairobi, as anticipation builds for Africa’s biggest football tournament.
The event, held on Sunday, December 21, at The Tunnel along Mombasa Road, brought together football fans to watch the Morocco vs Comoros match, marking the start of AFCON-related activities ahead of the tournament’s conclusion on January 18, 2026 .
Fans began arriving from 5pm for an evening that blended live football with interactive games and fan engagement activities. Several attendees also walked away with DStv-branded merchandise and surprise giveaways.
The watch party was anchored on the official AFCON 2025 theme, “The Family Meets,” reflecting the tournament’s emphasis on unity and shared experiences across the continent.
Speaking during the event, MultiChoice Kenya Public Relations Manager Elisha Kamau said the company was keen to connect football fans during the festive season while ensuring access to AFCON matches.
“It’s always a great joy bringing the continent’s biggest sporting extravaganza to our customers on DStv and GOtv. We are now in a festive season and what better way to welcome it than with AFCON,” Kamau said, adding that the broadcaster had lined up offers to ensure fans can follow their favourite teams in Morocco .
MultiChoice used the event to highlight its AFCON broadcast offering on SuperSport, including coverage in both English and Swahili. Kenyan viewers will also have access to a dedicated 24-hour SuperSport AFCON channel featuring live matches, highlights, magazine shows and podcasts throughout the tournament.
AFCON 2025 is expected to attract millions of viewers across Africa and beyond, with broadcasters positioning the competition as a key fixture in the continental sporting calendar.