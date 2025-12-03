Model of the Year Anok Yai stuns at The Fashion Awards 2025

After missing out in 2023 and 2024, the South Sudanese-American star finally claimed the industry's biggest prize at the Royal Albert Hall. Here is how she went from a university campus to the pinnacle of fashion, plus the night's other key winners.

South Sudanese-American supermodel Anok Yai has finally secured the Model of the Year title at The Fashion Awards 2025.

The ceremony, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, brought together the global fashion elite to recognise the industry’s most influential figures.

For Yai, the win is a significant validation.

Anok Yai at The Fashion Awards 2025, where she was crowned Model of the Year

The 27-year-old had been nominated for the same award in both 2023 and 2024, missing out on previous occasions to Paloma Elsesser and Alex Consani respectively.

Her 2025 triumph acknowledges her dominance over the last 12 months, where she has been a fixture in major campaigns and runway shows across New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

What Yai wore to accept her award

Yai accepted the honour in a custom ivory satin corset gown designed by Dilara Findikoglu, a Turkish-British designer who also enjoyed a successful night, winning the Vanguard Award.

The model of the year, Anok Yai, in custom Dilara Findikoglu for the British Fashion Council awards 2025

The dress featured a dramatic mermaid silhouette, a draped skirt, and a ruffled train, which Yai paired with a sharp, blunt bob hairstyle.

In her acceptance speech, Yai delivered a powerful message directed at the next generation of talent.

To all my little Black girls who are watching me right now – your colour is not a curse. You are not a trend, you are not unfortunate. You are worthy, you are capable.

She also reflected on her personal history,

My journey, from Egypt to South Sudan to the US, is one of resilience and community. This recognition is for everyone who has ever seen their story in mine.

From Plymouth State to Prada

Yai’s ascent in the fashion world is one of the industry's most compelling origin stories.

Anok Yai, South Sudanese-American model

Born in Cairo to South Sudanese parents fleeing civil conflict, she moved to the United States as a child, eventually settling in New Hampshire.

Her career began almost by accident in October 2017.

While attending a homecoming event at Howard University in Washington, D.C., a photographer snapped a picture of her.

The picture that made a supermodel: Anok Yai was photographed at a party in 2017, the picture would make her internationally known and kickstart her modelling career

The image went viral on social media, catching the attention of major modelling agencies.

Within weeks, she had signed a contract, leaving her biochemistry studies at Plymouth State University to pursue fashion full-time.

She made history less than a year later, becoming the second Black model ever to open a Prada show, a feat first achieved by Naomi Campbell in 1997.

Anok Yai opens a Prada show in 2018, becoming the second Black model ever to do so, after Naomi Campbell in 1997

Since then, Yai has appeared on numerous international Vogue covers and fronted campaigns for luxury houses including Estée Lauder and Tom Ford.

Key winners at The Fashion Awards 2025

While Yai took the top modelling prize, the event also recognised significant shifts in creative leadership across major European fashion houses.

Designer of the Year: Jonathan Anderson won this category for the third consecutive year. The award recognised his dual roles at his own label, JW Anderson, and his new position at Dior.

Designer of the Year Jonathan Anderson, winning the award for the third consecutive year

British Womenswear Designer of the Year: Sarah Burton was honoured for her work at Givenchy, marking a successful start to her tenure at the French house.

British Womenswear Designer of the Year Sarah Burton

British Menswear Designer of the Year: Grace Wales Bonner (Wales Bonner) retained her status as a leading force in menswear.

Grace Wales Bonner Won The British Menswear Designer of the Year Award at the 2025 Fashion Awards

Vanguard Award: Dilara Findikoglu received the award for her impact as an emerging designer.

Designer Dilara Findikoglu won the Vanguard Award

Cultural Innovator Award: Musician and artist Little Simz was celebrated for her influence across fashion and culture.

Musician and artist Little Simz