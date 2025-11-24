Linus Kaikai dons the advocate's gown and wig after admission to the Bar as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya

He taught me a lot - Linus Kaikai on Babu Owino’s role in law journey

The path to the Bar is rarely easy, but Citizen TV’s Linus Kaikai found an unexpected academic ally in one of Kenya's most vocal politicians.

Citizen TV Editorial Director Linus Kaikai has credited Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino as a pivotal figure in his successful journey to becoming an Advocate of the High Court.

Speaking at a private thanksgiving dinner following his recent admission to the Bar , the veteran journalist revealed the details of an intense academic alliance with the lawmaker.

The veteran journalist admitted that certain areas of the legal curriculum presented significant challenges.

He highlighted the MP’s ability to simplify difficult concepts, particularly in business-related legal units.

Conquering Commercial Law

Kaikai disclosed that specific areas of the curriculum were particularly challenging, with Commercial Law proving to be a stumbling block.

RMS Group Editorial Director, Linus Kaikai, take the oath of office as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, November 20, 2025

However, Owino’s ability to simplify dense legal concepts turned a difficult subject into a manageable one.

"He taught me quite a lot. Commercial law ilikuwa inanisumbua (was bothering me) but you made it easy," Kaikai stated, acknowledging the direct impact of Owino’s tutoring.

For context, Commercial Law is a cornerstone of the ATP curriculum in Kenya.

It requires a mastery of the Companies Act, insolvency, banking regulations, and the Law of Contract for students to pass.

Aspiring advocates must navigate both the laws and the procedural intricacies of commercial transactions, making it one of the more demanding units for students balancing careers and studies.

A 'horrifying' study schedule

The preparation for the Bar examinations involved grueling schedules that Kaikai noted were unlike anything he had tackled before.

RMS Group Editorial Director Linus Kaikai dons the advocate's gown and wig after his admission to the Bar on November 20, 2025

He described a regimen of 'crazy revision' where Owino acted as an 'energy buddy,' pushing the pace during long study blocks.

The commitment required was so intense that it startled Kaikai's family.

"To the point one time my wife here, aliniambia (told me) she has never seen anything like this, she was horrified just the sheer hours we were taking," Kaikai remarked.

Deconstructing Owino's political persona

Kaikai used the opportunity to deconstruct the public image of the legislator.

While Owino is frequently in the headlines for high-octane political activities , Kaikai insisted that this often overshadows the MP's intellectual credentials.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

Linus also revealed that the Member of Parliament is also a Pilot-in-training, having taken up piloting classes.

"Sometimes siasa (politics) creates a different impression. This is a very solid guy, very solid mind. He has (an) Actuarial Science (degree), he has a law degree, an economics degree, and right now he's learning how to fly a plane. He's doing piloting currently."

Babu Owino is himself an Advocate of the High Court , having been admitted to the Bar previously.

His academic portfolio includes a degree in Actuarial Science, a Law degree, and an Economics degree.

On Babu teaching

The journalist also urged the public to recognize Owino’s long-standing dedication to teaching.

Screengrab from a Facebook livestream, showing Embakasi East MP teaching Mathematics online

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the MP gained traction for conducting online mathematics and chemistry revision classes.

The lawmaker also sparked debate in the run-up to the 2025 KCSE examinations, after conducting a series of online mathematics revision marathons that drew sharp criticism from education stakeholders, who argued curriculum delivery should be strictly reserved for trained and practising teachers, even as thousands of candidates tuned in for his tutorials.

Kaikai noted that this passion for teaching extends to higher education, including the Kenya School of Law (KSL) curriculum.

"About your classes to the KCPE students, very noble, free of charge, amekaa tu pale anafunza tu (he just sits there teaching). If you have time, just go online, pick KCSE ama KCPE, or even Law, KSL, you will get Babu Owino teaching," Kaikai said.