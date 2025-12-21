Kenyan celebrity breakups that shook 2025 when love fell apart in the spotlight

While the end of some relationships was marked by quiet exits, others were characterised by social-media showdowns in which deeply personal conflicts spilled to the public and captured public attention.

2025 has been a turbulent year for love in Kenya’s celebrity scene with a number of celebrities parting ways with their lovers

For a number of them, the script was similar starting with speculation sparked by once-adoring couples who frequently appeared together online unfollowing each other followed by the deletion of shared memories and finally the confirmation of the split.

Others caught fans by surprise as unions that appeared solid imploded with cryptic posts, emotional revelations and tales of pain endured until the centre could no longer hold.

In Kenya’s glittering celebrity world, relationships evolve and sometimes they end simply because people grow in different directions.

In some cases, scandals brought down what was once seen to be thriving relationships that were woven into the online personas of those involved.

Some moved on swiftly and found love again while many chose peace over performance and turned breakups into moments of reflection and reinvention before bouncing back

Here are some Kenyan celebrities whose relationships ended in 2025.

Comedian YY and Noela Toywa

The pair parted ways just a few days into the new year, marking the end of a relationship that was characterized by flashy and public display of affection.

Lynne Njihia & Eric Omondi

After a whirlwind of romance that saw the comedian propose to the mother of his daughter, Lynne and Eric broke up in April 2025.

She admitted that making the decision was not easy, but it was necessary for her peace, growth, and the future she wants for herself and her daughter.

Commentator 254 and Maureen Ngigi

After three years together, Commentator 254 and his wife Maureen Ngigi made the difficult choice to part ways and “continue parenting with love.”

Their breakup in August 2025 came a year after their union was blessed with a son.

After much thought, prayer and honest conversations, we have mutually agreed to end our romantic relationship. This was not an easy decision, but we both believe it is the healthiest path forward for each of us. We are proud of the memories we have created since 2022 and remain deeply grateful for the love and support we have received from all of you along the wa

Khalif Kairo & Wavinya

2025 came with its storms that the flamboyant businessman had to weather both on the business front and at a personal level.

Businessman Khalif Kairo with his wife Maria Wavinya

Kairo confirmed in February that he had opened a new chapter in his life after separating with Wavinya Maria.

Mulamwah & Ruth K

After months of ups and downs in their relationship, Mulamwah and Ruth K parted ways in a dramatic fallout that saw them cause a buzz on social media in April.

The duo traded accusations as each gave their side of the story in the streets of social media where private and intimate matters often become public property.

Karangu Muraya and Triza Njeri

The complicated relationship between gospel singer Karangu Muraya and Triza Njeri seized public attention with details of their troubled union making it to social media.

The pair ran out of luck with their relationship with Triza confirming the split and accusing Karangu of neglecting her and their children in the village, claiming he shifted focus to his second wife, Carol Kim

Attempts to broker truce proved futile as each embraced a new chapter but their appearance at a public event in September raised eyebrows.