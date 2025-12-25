Kenyan anchor among celebs, world leaders born on Christmas Day

December 25 is not only celebrated as Christmas Day but also marks the birthdays of several notable personalities across various fields.

Here’s a look at some famous individuals born on this day:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dennis Aseto

Dennis Aseto is a prominent journalist and news presenter at KTN News in Kenya, known for his engaging reporting style and insightful coverage of various topics.

He has gained recognition for his work in both local and international journalism, contributing to discussions on significant issues affecting Africa.

KTN news anchor Dennis Aseto

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adut Akech Bior (1999)

She is a prominent South Sudanese-Australian model, recognized for her significant contributions to the fashion industry and her inspiring personal journey.

Born on December 25, 1999, in South Sudan, Akech's early life was marked by adversity as her family fled civil war, ultimately spending several years in the Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya before relocating to Australia in 2008.

Adut Akech Bior

Justin Trudeau (1971)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The current Prime Minister of Canada, Trudeau has been a prominent figure in Canadian politics, known for his progressive policies and leadership style.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Muhammad Ali Jinnah (1876)

The founder of Pakistan and its first Governor-General, Jinnah played a crucial role in the Indian independence movement and is revered as a key figure in South Asian history.

Anwar Sadat (1918)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The third President of Egypt, Sadat is known for his role in the peace process with Israel, earning him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1978.

Sir Isaac Newton (1642)

The eminent physicist and mathematician, known for formulating the laws of motion and universal gravitation, revolutionised science with his groundbreaking work in mathematics and physics.

Sir Isaac Newton

Humphrey Bogart (1899): An iconic American actor, Bogart is best remembered for his roles in classic films like Casablanca and The Maltese Falcon. His performances have left a lasting legacy in Hollywood.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1924)

The 10th Prime Minister of India, Vajpayee is celebrated for his contributions to Indian politics and governance. His birthday is observed as "Good Governance Day" in India, honouring his commitment to public service.

Sissy Spacek (1949)

An Academy Award-winning actress, Spacek gained fame for her powerful performances in films such as Carrie and Coal Miner’s Daughter, showcasing her exceptional talent in the film industry.

Annie Lennox (1954)

The renowned singer-songwriter and former member of the Eurythmics, Lennox is known for her soulful voice and hits like "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)".

Annie Lennox

Jimmy Buffett (1946)

Famous for his tropical-themed music and the creation of the "Parrothead" fan culture, Buffett's laid-back style and songs like "Margaritaville" have made him a cultural icon24.

Nagma (1974)

A prominent actress in Indian cinema, Nagma has appeared in numerous films across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, becoming a well-known figure in the entertainment industry1.

Raju Srivastav (1963)

A beloved comedian in India, Srivastav was known for his stand-up acts and television appearances. His passing in 2022 was mourned by many fans and colleagues alike1.

Madan Mohan Malaviya (1861)