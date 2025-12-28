How the widows empowerment program is transforming Siaya
The Widows Empowerment Program recorded a major milestone during its latest engagement in Siaya County, bringing together 157 widow groups drawn from all 30 wards across the county.
The high turnout reflected growing trust and confidence in the program’s mission to restore dignity, livelihoods, and hope among vulnerable women.
During the event, widows received essential empowerment support, including rice, cooking oil, beans, sugar, and fruit tree seedlings, aimed at addressing immediate household needs while promoting long-term food security and environmental conservation.
The event also mobilised strong goodwill, with Sh 11 million raised to further support program activities.
The impact of the program continues to be felt across Siaya County, where over 10 widows have benefited from decent housing initiatives, replacing deplorable living conditions with safe and dignified homes.
In addition, more than 300 orphans from widow-led households are currently sponsored to attend school, ensuring access to education and a better future.
Youth empowerment remains a key pillar of the initiative. Through the program, 250 youths from Siaya County studying the German language at Tom Mboya University have benefited from structured support linked to the Widows Empowerment Program, opening pathways to skills development and global opportunities.
Beyond Siaya, the Widows Empowerment Program has expanded its footprint nationally, reaching Uasin Gishu, Makueni, Kitui, Machakos, Embu, Meru, Nyeri, and Kakamega counties.
Plans are already underway to roll out the initiative in Kwale, Kilifi, and Mombasa counties, further extending its impact to the Coast region.
The program continues to stand out as a transformative model of social empowerment, uplifting widows, supporting orphans, empowering youth, and strengthening communities across Kenya.
-
Pulse Kenya 16.08.2024The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
-
-
-