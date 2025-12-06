How Kenya is preparing for planned protests in Tanzania & its disruptions

Kenya prepares as Tanzania heads into a volatile Independence Day with planned protests

Tanzania is bracing for planned nationwide protests on December 9, 2025 and its neighbour Kenya is already moving to cushion itself from the anticipated disruption.

With the two countries deeply intertwined through trade, transport corridors, and daily cross-border movement, even limited unrest in Tanzania could quickly spill over into Kenya’s border towns and regional supply chains.

Kenyan authorities have stepped efforts to safeguard its citizens and minimise any economic or security fallout from the looming demonstrations that have raised concerns about potential instability.

The protests are planned to coincide with Tanzania’s Independence Day celebrations as activists and citizens the spotlight on the handling of protests witnessed on October 29 and honour the memory of those killed.

Authorities have declared the planned protests illegal, setting the stage for a potentially volatile clash with protesters.

How Kenyans in Tanzania should prepare for the planned protests

In anticipation of the disruption, the Kenya High Commission in Dar es Salaam has urged Kenyans living in Tanzania to take precautionary measures for personal safety.

The High Commission told Kenyans in the country to remain indoors should there be any reports of protests and avoid movements unless extremely necessary.

The update further advised them to avoid gatherings and checkpoints as “the situation can change rapidly".

Follow official news channels and the High Commission's social media/website for real-time, verified updates. Do not rely on unverified rumours.

The embassy further advised Kenyans to ensure that they have all essential supplies including adequate food, water, necessary medications and a charged mobile phone.

They were also directed to have a prearranged communication plan with family in anticipation of internet outage and social media blackout.

Those who require assistance from the Kenyan mission in Tanzania are required to reach out via the contacts provided.

If you require assistance or consular services, contact our emergency lines: [+255-690-283-011 or +255-690-283-012] and email daressalaam@mfa.go.ke.

To avoid any troubles with the law in the neighbouring country, Kenyans were further advised to ensure that their travel and/or residence documentation is up to date.

Traders brace for anticipated disruptions

Given the deep interdependence between the two neighbours cutting across trade, transport, and cross-border movement, even unrest confined to Tanzania could ripple into Kenyan border regions and beyond.

Increased border restrictions are likely to be imposed with the Tanzania security officers becoming more hands on in screening who crosses over.

Consequently, commerce will be disrupted with long queues at the border and Kenyan businesses unable to obtain commodities from the neighbouring country as was the case on October 29 when protests broke out as Tanzanians voted.

Traders are rushing against time to have adequate stock to see them through the protest period and beyond, when normal operations resume.

The coming days will test how effectively Nairobi can shield its people, commerce, and regional stability from disruption as Tanzanian unrest looms.

Pressure piles on President Samia Suluhu

The planned protests come in the backdrop of sustained pressure by the international community over how the government responded to protests witnessed on the day of the elections and its crackdown on the opposition.

Reports of widespread killings, and enforced disappearances and mass casualties surfaced in the wake of the elections, corroborated by witnesses and victims who spoke to CNN.

