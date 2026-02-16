Golf’s most seasoned talent shines bright in 2026 NCBA Golf series at Muthaiga

Up next on the series is the Mombasa Golf Club Mug on February 28 after successful stops at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Kericho Golf Club, and Muthaiga Golf Club.

Seniors stole the spotlight at Muthaiga Golf Club on Saturday as experience proved decisive during the club’s 2026 NCBA Golf Series qualifying leg which attracted 215 golfers.

Former club captain Rajesh Bhabra emerged as the Overall Gross Winner after carding an impressive 72 Gross off handicap 6 while Nancy Ndungu (handicap 11) reinforced the seniors’ dominance by securing the Overall Lady Winner title after carding 86 Gross, reclaiming the title she won in 2023.

In the runners-up positions, Bo Ciera finished as the Male Runner-Up on 77 Gross off handicap 4, while Florence Maina (handicap 13), another senior golfer, claimed the Lady Runner-Up slot with 87 Gross, ensuring the seniors maintained a strong presence on the podium.

The battle for third and fourth overall positions was equally intense. Junior player Peter Mwindi (handicap 9) posted 79 Gross to take the third position, while Dennis Muriithi (handicap 11) returned 80 Gross to finish fourth. Alpha Ndungu (handicap 6) emerged as Junior Winner after an impressive 79 Gross.

Bhabra, Nancy Ndung’u, Ciera, Maina, Mwindi, Muriithi, and Alpha Ndung’u join other golfers from Royal Nairobi Golf Club and Kericho Golf Club on the list of those who have booked their slots for the Grand Finale set for November this year.

In other categories, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora claimed the Staff Winner prize with 39 points. while Ken Monari was named Guest Winner with 37 points.

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said:

“It has been a wonderful day of golf. The course played beautifully, and the energy from players and supporters alike has been truly inspiring. The growing turnout and rising level of competition are exactly why we expanded the 2026 NCBA Golf Series to give more golfers the platform to challenge themselves and elevate the game.

“As we continue supporting juniors, amateurs, and professionals, we are especially proud of the NCBA pros who have qualified for this year’s Magical Kenya Open. We wish them every success as they step onto that stage, may they swing like they belong, represent Kenya with confidence, and fully experience the wonder of Magical Kenya. “This is an exciting moment for the sport, both in Kenya and across the region, and we remain committed to playing our part in its continued growth.”

