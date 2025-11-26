Co-accused reveals how they discovered Cookie's gender

A co-accused narrates the dramatic confrontation at the Central Police Station holding cells, where a routine search turned into a stunning revelation for the male detainees who had initially tried to defend Cookie from officers.

Following a recent arrest in Nairobi, a co-accused has shared a detailed account of how Cookie, an alleged cross-dresser, was revealed to be a biological male inside Central Police Station.

The witness, who was detained alongside Cookie, narrated the events following their arrest at Kencom.

"Tulifika [Police Station] after tumeshikiwa Kencom," he stated. "Tukawekwa pale holding bay, maboys side yao, halafu madem wako side yao. Lakini, tunaonana sisi wote. Kuna karao mmoja alikuwa mama halafu hao wengine walikuwa wanaume."

Alleged crossdresser Cookie

The separation of suspects by gender is standard procedure, but the situation escalated during the routine search.

According to the witness, the female officer was conducting thorough body searches on the female suspects.

The witness narrated that the standard procedure involved the female officer physically searching the women’s chests and groin areas.

Cookie refused to be searched

When the officer approached Cookie, the search routine was disrupted.

"Cookie akashikwa huko juu, halafu kuingisha (mkono) huko chini, (Cookie) akasema 'we niache.'"

An alleged crossdresser known only as 'Cookie', poses with a group of men

This defiance resulted in the officer slapping Cookie and separating the suspect from the rest of the women.

Consequently, the female officer, accompanied by colleagues, then escorted Cookie out of the holding area for a rigorous inspection.

Other female detainees, observing the scene from a distance, began shouting that the officers were stripping the suspect.

"Mnatetea huyu na ni mwanaume"

Initially, the male detainees, unaware of Cookie's biological sex, defended Cookie.

The witness admitted they shouted at the female police officer who had slapped Cookie, saying, "Wacha kumuassault. Wacha kupiga dem (Stop assaulting her. Stop hitting the girl)."

However, the mood shifted again when the male officers returned from the search.

"Hao wanaume wakatuuliza 'Mnatetetea huyu na kumbe ni mwanaume (You're defending this one and it's a man)'," the witness recounted. "Wanaume tukanyamaza sisi wote."

The revelation stunned the group, as Cookie’s appearance up until then had been convincing.