An evening of music, style & Captain Morgan Muck Pit in Juja

Almost every matatu plying the Thika Road route seemed to make a stop at Burudani Address on Saturday, probably to drop someone attending the Captain Morgan Muck Pit Melon Splash Activation.

By 6:00 p.m. guests had started streaming in, buzzing with excitement to experience the refreshing blend of sweet watermelon, mint, subtle smoke, and the classic Captain Morgan spice.

From the moment I arrived, the atmosphere was electric. The energy in the air promised more than just an activation; it was shaping up to be a full-on weekend celebration.

A crowd that knew how to dress

One of the first things that stood out was the crowd. Guests came dressed to impress. Some opted for street-casual chic, while others went all out in full nightlife glam.

Both floors at Burudani Address were alive with movement, the décor glowing under carefully placed lights.

Every corner seemed perfect for photos, social media clips, and memories that would linger long after the night ended.

The combination of style, fashion, and personality created a visually stunning scene that complemented the activation beautifully.

Music that set the night alight

The heartbeat of the evening was the music. DJ Deewiz warmed up the crowd with a mix that immediately got everyone moving, creating a lively base for the performances to come.

Deejay Deewiz on the Decks

Big Yasa and Tipsy G added their energy, delivering tracks that had attendees singing and dancing in unison.

But the undeniable highlight of the night was Iyaani. Dressed in a dazzling blue glittering outfit, he took the stage with unmatched charisma.

From the first note, it was clear that he had captured everyone’s attention. Performing his popular hits alongside the current anthem ‘Donjo Maber’, Iyaani had the crowd dancing, cheering, and singing along with every word.

His stage presence, combined with the live band’s energy, turned the evening into a truly unforgettable experience.

Sampling the star of the night

Right at the entrance, a well-placed sampling station allowed guests to try Muck Pit Melon Splash as soon as they walked in.

Reactions were overwhelmingly positive. The combination of sweet melon, refreshing mint, subtle smoke, and Captain Morgan’s signature spice drew wide smiles, nods, and audible ‘wow’s.

Guests were also impressed by the stylish bottle design, which added to the excitement and made it a perfect prop for photos.

Safety and comfort

While the music, fashion, and drinks created the energy, the smooth flow of the evening was thanks to excellent security. Guards were visible but unobtrusive, ensuring that everyone could enjoy themselves without worry.

The weather was also on the side of the attendees, cool and comfortable, which meant the dance floor stayed packed, and the energy never dipped. From start to finish, it felt like every detail had been considered to give guests the best possible experience.

Moments that last

Beyond music and drinks, the night was about connection. Friends reunited, new acquaintances were made, and for a few hours, the stress of the week melted away.

Iyanii live on stage

Watching everyone enjoy the moment, whether sipping the drink, dancing to the beats, or snapping photos, it was clear that the activation had successfully created memories that would last.

As the night wound down, guests left Burudani Address with more than just a drink in hand. They carried with them laughter, memories, and a sense of joy that only a well-executed activation can provide.

Captain Morgan’s Muck Pit Melon Splash had delivered more than flavour, it had delivered an experience of music, style, connection, and weekend delight.