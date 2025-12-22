Advertisement

Why Kenya made sense for journalist Immanuel Ndung’u when UK didn’t

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 11:04 - 22 December 2025
Immanuel Ndungu
Born and educated in the UK, Ndungu returned to Kenya in 2022, a decision that surprised many who assume opportunity naturally flows in the opposite direction.
Advertisement

Immanuel Ndungu has quickly become a recognisable presence on Citizen TV, not only for his reporting and anchoring, but for an accent that has sparked conversation across social media.

Advertisement

The British lilt is unmistakable, and for many viewers, instantly memorable. Yet focusing solely on how he sounds risks missing the more interesting story, why a journalist born and raised in the United Kingdom would deliberately choose to build a career in Kenya.

Born and educated in the UK, Ndungu returned to Kenya in 2022, a decision that surprised many who assume opportunity naturally flows in the opposite direction.

In a TikTok video, he addressed the question he says he is asked most often: why Kenya? A question he keeps getting asked.

Ndungu does not dodge the curiosity. In his own words, “Everyone always asks me, why did you come to Kenya? And the answer might shock you.” His explanation is less about sentimentality and more about strategy.

Advertisement

He is clear about his background, stating, “I was born in the UK, raised in the UK, and I came to Kenya in 2022 seeking more and better opportunities.”

Seeing opportunity where others see challenges

Ndungu openly acknowledges Kenya’s systemic frustrations. “Kenya is a developing country, so naturally there are things that don't quite work as well here as they would in the UK, and that is frustrating,” he says.

However, he quickly flips the argument. “But because it's a developing country, that means the full potential of many industries aren't fully explored,” Ndungu explains.

Advertisement

In his view, inefficiency is not just a problem, it is evidence of space to grow. For ambitious professionals, that gap can mean faster responsibility, greater visibility, and the chance to shape systems rather than simply fit into them.

The UK reality many young people face

Ndungu’s decision was also shaped by growing pressures in the UK. “The unemployment crisis in the UK is also really bad right now where young people just aren't getting jobs in the fields they studied in,” he notes. This reality contradicts the long-held belief that a Western education guarantees employment.

He adds another critical factor: “The cost of living is also ridiculous.” For many young professionals in Britain, high rent, transport costs, and stagnant wages have made independence increasingly difficult.

Advertisement

Ndungu’s move to Kenya was, in part, an escape from an economic trap that leaves many qualified graduates underemployed and financially strained.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Give me perspective
Latest Videos
How Diddy's Name Evolved Over His Career [BIOGRAPHY]
Celebrities
26.11.2025
How Diddy's Name Evolved Over His Career [BIOGRAPHY]
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Dickson Muchiri, Elisha Kamau, from Multichoice Kenya present winner Elizabeth Musyoki with a Vision Plus Tower Bluetooth speaker together with Leila Shikuku and Christine Gichimu from Vision Plus
News Sports
23.12.2025
MultiChoice kicks off AFCON 2025 season with Nairobi watch party
Countries where Christmas isn’t a public holiday and where it’s banned
Lifestyle
23.12.2025
Countries where Christmas isn’t a public holiday and where it’s banned
Matata performing at Blankets and Wine
Entertainment
23.12.2025
PICTORIAL: What Blankets & Wine felt like this December
Asake
Entertainment
23.12.2025
What Asake and concert organisers said after fan’s death in Nairobi concert
An AI-generated image of Kenyans drinking alcohol at a modern bar.
Health & Fitness
22.12.2025
Unsafe drinking habits to watch this holiday season
Chinese sailors watch a People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) pull into Djibouti. Xinhua Photo
Africa
22.12.2025
African country that hosts China’s only confirmed foreign military base & why