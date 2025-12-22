Why Kenya made sense for journalist Immanuel Ndung’u when UK didn’t

Born and educated in the UK, Ndungu returned to Kenya in 2022, a decision that surprised many who assume opportunity naturally flows in the opposite direction.

Immanuel Ndungu has quickly become a recognisable presence on Citizen TV, not only for his reporting and anchoring, but for an accent that has sparked conversation across social media.

The British lilt is unmistakable, and for many viewers, instantly memorable. Yet focusing solely on how he sounds risks missing the more interesting story, why a journalist born and raised in the United Kingdom would deliberately choose to build a career in Kenya.

In a TikTok video, he addressed the question he says he is asked most often: why Kenya? A question he keeps getting asked.

Ndungu does not dodge the curiosity. In his own words, “Everyone always asks me, why did you come to Kenya? And the answer might shock you.” His explanation is less about sentimentality and more about strategy.

He is clear about his background, stating, “I was born in the UK, raised in the UK, and I came to Kenya in 2022 seeking more and better opportunities.”

Seeing opportunity where others see challenges

Ndungu openly acknowledges Kenya’s systemic frustrations. “Kenya is a developing country, so naturally there are things that don't quite work as well here as they would in the UK, and that is frustrating,” he says.

However, he quickly flips the argument. “But because it's a developing country, that means the full potential of many industries aren't fully explored,” Ndungu explains.

In his view, inefficiency is not just a problem, it is evidence of space to grow. For ambitious professionals, that gap can mean faster responsibility, greater visibility, and the chance to shape systems rather than simply fit into them.

The UK reality many young people face

Ndungu’s decision was also shaped by growing pressures in the UK. “The unemployment crisis in the UK is also really bad right now where young people just aren't getting jobs in the fields they studied in,” he notes. This reality contradicts the long-held belief that a Western education guarantees employment.

He adds another critical factor: “The cost of living is also ridiculous.” For many young professionals in Britain, high rent, transport costs, and stagnant wages have made independence increasingly difficult.

