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Video: Catholic Priest Dies in Freak Accident after Giant Crucifix Falls on Him While Livestreaming Mass

Tunoi Kevin 12:17 - 18 October 2026
The cross with an effigy of Jesus Christ and an inscription of the words INRI hit the priest on the head. The Mass was being streamed live.
In a viral video, the priest collapsed to the ground after the large wooden cross with the sculpture of Jesus came loose from the wall.
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A Catholic priest has died after a large cross struck him while he celebrated Mass, an incident captured on a livestream.

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The Archdiocese of Guayaquil issued a statement confirming the death of Father Patricio Sánchez on Saturday, October 17.

In a video that went viral on X, Patricio Sanchez, the priest named by local media, collapsed to the ground when the large wooden cross came loose from the wall.

The cross with an effigy of Jesus Christ and an inscription of the words INRI hit the priest on the head. The Mass was being streamed live, and the incident drew an outpouring of grief online.

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@johaosantana20 #accidente ♬ sonido original - 𝓙𝓮𝓼ú𝓼.𝓳𝓻🤎🇧🇷

Father Patricio Sánchez's death occurred at the parish of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, located at the Central Vicariate of the Ecuadorian archdiocese.

On social media, messages of condolences flooded. On X @dharmaspirit wrote, "What a good death for a father. Symbolically, Christ took him, it was immediate, he didn’t realize it and he was doing what he loved."

@nicelyPIUS noted, "Very unfortunate incident, this is due to human negligence than anything spiritual. May God forgive his shortcomings and accept his soul."

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@donnie_torres6 posted, "I don't practice any religion, but it's regrettable what happened; my deepest condolences to the father and his family."

@RJCE420· stated, "That cross was not properly secured. RIP loyal servant of the lamb."

More details to follow.

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