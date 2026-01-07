Omanyala sets price as IShowSpeed eyes Kenya sprint showdown

IShowSpeed has recently become known for taking on athletes in sprint races, blending elite sport with entertainment and livestream spectacle.

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala has finally addressed growing calls for a sprint race against American YouTube streamer IShowSpeed, setting clear conditions before entertaining the idea.

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., is currently on a 28-day livestreaming journey titled “Speed Does Africa.”

The tour is expected to span close to 20 countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, and Kenya. With Kenya listed as a major stop, fans have been urging Omanyala to face the streamer in a head-to-head race.

“We’re not doing it for free”

While the idea has generated excitement online, Omanyala has made it clear that any race would need to be professionally organised and financially worthwhile.

I mean, he has a team. I have a team. If he wants to compete with me, of course he’ll reach out if he’s in Kenya. There’s no rules. As long as there’s money.

The Kenyan sprinter went a step further by naming a minimum figure for the proposed showdown.

"We’re not doing it for free. Of course, if we’re putting anything not less than $50,000 on the table, we’re good,” he added.

IShowSpeed’s growing list of sprint challenges

IShowSpeed has recently become known for taking on athletes in sprint races, blending elite sport with entertainment and livestream spectacle.

The 22-year-old has raced several high-profile names, often in front of large crowds and millions of online viewers.

In November 2024, Speed went up against Olympic champion Noah Lyles in a 50-metre dash, with $100,000 reportedly on the line.

The race drew massive attention and sparked debate about the intersection of social media fame and professional athletics.

Tebogo race ends in 'controversy'

Speed’s latest headline-grabbing race came against Botswana’s Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo.

Held on a track packed with fans, the race appeared set to test the streamer against elite competition once again.

However, Tebogo slipped early in the race, allowing Speed to capitalise and cross the line first.