Birth registration in Kenya is managed by the Civil Registration Services (CRS) under the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, in accordance with the Births and Deaths Registration Act (Cap. 149) (Image: Files)

Birth registration in Kenya is managed by the Civil Registration Services (CRS) under the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, in accordance with the Births and Deaths Registration Act (Cap. 149) (Image: Files)

Kenya’s e-Birth Notification System: The new digital step before a birth certificate

The government is rolling out an electronic birth-notification system intended to reduce paperwork and delays in registering children.

For parents, registering a child's birth is the first step towards obtaining an official record that establishes the child's identity.

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Kenya's Civil Registration Services records births and issues birth certificates, which are used for various administrative processes, including school enrolment and later applications for identification documents.

Murkomen said the new e-Birth Notification System is part of the government's wider effort to digitise public services and make birth registration more accessible.

The announcement came during President William Ruto's North Rift development tour in Nandi County.

The stated objective is to reduce administrative hurdles and delays in notifying authorities that a child has been born.

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However, the announcement did not set out a complete set of operating instructions for parents, including a public launch link, the facilities covered or whether the existing paperwork will be fully replaced.

In Kenya, the registration of births is compulsory and immediate for all occurrences within the country, regardless of the parents' nationality (Image: Files)

Notification is not the certificate

The process involves two related but separate steps.

A birth notification records the event and supplies information needed for registration.

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A birth certificate is the official document issued after the relevant details have been registered and processed by Civil Registration Services.

A digital notification system may allow information from the point of birth to reach civil registration authorities electronically, reducing manual handling.

But the government has not yet published enough detail to confirm exactly how the new system will handle every part of that process.

Parents should therefore avoid assuming that the electronic notification automatically produces a birth certificate or that every existing application requirement has already been removed.

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How the existing process works

Civil Registration Services currently provides online applications through the eCitizen platform.

The official portal allows parents or guardians to apply for a current birth certificate and pay electronically, after which the applicant is instructed to print the application form and invoice and submit them to the registrar for processing.

The service categorises births registered within six months as current registrations.

Births notified more than six months after the event fall under late registration, which may require additional documentation and verification.

For a birth that takes place outside a hospital, the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services instructs applicants to visit the local Assistant Chief's office where the birth occurred.

These existing procedures remain important for families navigating registration while the authorities clarify the public-facing workflow for the new electronic notification system.

Birth registration process is managed by the Department of Civil Registration Services (CRS) under the Ministry of Interior (Image: Files)

Impact of the change

Delays in birth registration can create problems later when families need official documentation for school, travel, identity and other services.

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Records also help government institutions maintain reliable population statistics for planning education, health services and other public needs.

Kenya's legal framework provides for compulsory registration of births occurring in the country, regardless of nationality, as well as registration of births to Kenyan citizens abroad.

Moving birth notification into a digital process could reduce repeated paperwork, improve the transfer of information from health facilities to registration offices and make it easier to trace missing records.

The actual benefits, however, will depend on how widely the system is deployed and how well the data moves between facilities and the Civil Registration Services database.

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What parents should do now

Until the authorities publish detailed guidance for the new system, parents should use the official Civil Registration Services eCitizen portal and follow the currently listed requirements.

Those who have already received a birth-notification document should keep it and note the reference number, since the existing service requests an acknowledgement of birth notification or supporting evidence of the number where the document is missing.

Parents dealing with late registrations should check the specific requirements rather than assume they can follow the same route as a recent hospital birth.

The government has announced a digital reform, but the practical value will depend on its implementation:

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Which facilities can submit notifications electronically, how quickly the records reach the registrar, and whether families can complete registration with fewer visits and delays.

For now, the e-Birth Notification System is a step towards a more digital registration process.