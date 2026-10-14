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AFCON 2027: New Photos Reveal How Kasarani Stadium Is Taking Shape

11:44 - 14 October 2026
Kasarani Stadium undergoes major pitch renovations ahead of AFCON 2027 in Kenya. PHOTO: COURTESY
Kasarani Stadium is undergoing major renovations ahead of AFCON 2027, with new photos revealing the latest developments at Kenya’s flagship tournament venue.
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Preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have reached a major milestone as renovation work at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani moved into the advanced turf and pitch-preparation phase.

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Kenya, alongside co-hosts Uganda and Tanzania, will stage the 36th edition of the continental tournament under the East Africa Pamoja Bid.

With strict Confederation of African Football (CAF) stadium regulations in place, Kasarani has been undergoing structural upgrades overseen by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) engineering units and sports ministry officials.

Kasarani Stadium progress. PHOTO/COURTESY

Updates from the venue confirm significant progress on the main playing surface, seating infrastructure, and canopy structures, signposting Kenya’s readiness to host AFCON 2027.

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Pitch Reconstruction Reaches Key Turf Installation Phase

Kasarani Stadium progress. PHOTO/COURTESY

Recent site inspection photos reveal that the playing field at Kasarani has advanced from earthworks and drainage construction to playing surface installation.

The main pitch area has been covered with protective white geotextile membranes and levelling layers designed to support subsurface drainage and rootzone material before hybrid turf laying.

Kasarani Stadium progress. PHOTO/COURTESY
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Heavy concrete ballast blocks are positioned along the boundaries to secure the protective sheets while earth-moving equipment and contractors complete ground compaction around the perimeter track area.

Kasarani Stadium progress. PHOTO/COURTESY

Proper subsurface drainage remains a core CAF requirement to ensure playability during heavy rainstorms, an issue that previously affected older regional venues during major international fixtures.

Beyond the playing field, the stadium interior shows substantial progress across spectator stands and VIP areas.

High-definition giant LED stadium screens remain fully installed at both end zones above the lower seating tiers, providing clear visual lines for matchday broadcasting and video assistant referee (VAR) integration.

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Kasarani Stadium progress. PHOTO/COURTESY

Meanwhile, senior government delegates and sports officials recently conducted a comprehensive walkthrough of the facility to inspect progress on key technical areas.

The inspection team reviewed work across the pitch perimeter, media zones, player tunnels, and spectator entry gates.

With Kasarani set to serve as the flagship venue for Kenya’s AFCON 2027 host cities, the progress marks a major step toward bringing the continental showpiece to East Africa.

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