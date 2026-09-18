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Mellissa Jefferson-Wooden Clarifies ‘Sitting Behind Shelly’ Comment After Claims of Disrespect Towards Jamaican Legends

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 08:11 - 18 September 2026
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. Image: Imago
The American sprinter has had to defend her stance after she was criticized for not showing respect towards Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah.
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American sprint queen Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has had to clarify her comments from a recent interview following claims that she lacked respect for some of the sport’s all-time greats.

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Jefferson-Wooden, who had an amazing 2026 season, is coming off a sprint double at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, where she won both the 100m and 200m to walk away with a total of $300,000.

While at it, the American also clocked 21.47 seconds in the 200m, the third fastest of all-time, putting her behind Shericka Jackson (21.41) and world record holder the late Florence Joyner, who clocked 21.34 in September 1988.

Jefferson-Wooden is also the fourth fastest woman over the 100m with her 10.61 seconds clocked in Tokyo last year, sitting behind Jamaican legends Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.60), Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.54) and Joyner, whose world record of 10.49 was set in July 1988.

Having also won the 100m and 200m double at the 2025 World Championships, Jefferson-Wooden claimed she is now just behind the Jamaican greats.

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Did the American Disrespect Jamaican Greats?

“I am still right behind Shelly when it comes to the 100m,” the 25-year-old said on the Nightcap podcast hosted by former NFL players Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco Johnson.

“The only thing that makes me want to push myself above a Shelly or an Elaine at this point would be Olympics gold. Right now, that is the big goal on the list.”

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Those comments drew the ire of track fans around the world who feel Jefferson-Wooden still has not earned the right to place herself among the Jamaican legends, forcing her into a clarification.

“Guys, I don’t do the back and forth on this app, but lemme just make one thing clear. I’ve ALWAYS given flowers and respect to the women who’ve come before me, especially Shelly, and to my competitors that I race currently,” Jefferson-Wooden posted on social media.

“I’ve never thought of myself to be better than anyone else, I’ve only ever strived to be the best that I can be. Thank you, guys, for tuning into Nightcap, but I hope y’all understand what I was trying to say.

Jefferson-Wooden vs Fraser-Pryce and Thompson-Herah

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“Everything that has happened thus far in my career has been in hopes of wanting to be become one of the greatest! The work and the results of what I have done over the past few years has put me in a conversation that I am blessed to be a part of. See y’all good folks in 2027.”

While Jefferson-Wooden feels she is just behind Fraser-Pryce, the Jamaican’s CV tells a different story as she is a 10-time world champion, who won the 100m five times, while she has three Olympics gold, two of them in the 100m.

Meanwhile, Thompson-Herah is the first woman to win a sprint double twice in a row, having claimed both 100m and 200m titles at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics and remains the fastest woman alive.

Jefferson-Wooden on the other hand has two world titles and is yet to win an individual Olympics gold, having won gold in the 4x100m relay with Team USA in Paris two years ago.

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