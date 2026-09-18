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Kenya Advised How AFCON 2027 Can Boost 2029 World Athletics Championships

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 06:57 - 18 September 2026
Kasarani Stadium will be the host venue for Nairobi 2029 World Athletics Championships.
With AFCON 2027 preparations intensifying, Kenya has been told to capitalise on the tournament to help their readiness for the 2029 World Championships.
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Kenya has been advised to take advantage of the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations to help them quickly get ready for the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

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With Kenya set to co-host AFCON 2027 alongside Uganda and Tanzania, preparations are in top gear with key infrastructure getting ready for the tournament.

Some of those will be crucial also for the World Championships with Kasarani Stadium, one of the two AFCON host venues, set to stage the 2029 event, while Nyayo Stadium, Kasarani Annex, Ulinzi Complex and Talanta Annex will be the training venues for both the continental tournament as well as the global track and event.

Mwangi Muthee, who was CEO of Nairobi 2017 World U18 Championships, feels this is a great opportunity for the two local organising committees to learn from each while pointing out key areas that will be needed for the two events, hence saving on cost and time.

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AFCON LOC and 2029 Committee to Integrate

“What they need to do is that the AFCON LOC should integrate the 2029 World Championship committee so that they can kill two birds with one stone,” Muthee told Pulse Sports.

“That can also benefit the World Championships because they will learn and see what areas need improvement. They can make a huge saving from this given it is the government which will take the bulk of the budget.

“They can be meeting even once a month and create that synergy,” added the former Kenya Rugby Union chairman.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya noted on Tuesday that 2029 World Championships preparations will begin immediately to avoid a last-minute rush and it remains to be seen when the Local Organising Committee will be formed.

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