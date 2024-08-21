Advertisement

Coronavirus - Nigeria: COVID-19 Update (12 August 2020)

08:41 - 21 August 2024
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
453 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria;
Advertisement

Lagos-113 FCT-72 Plateau-59 Enugu-55 Kaduna-38 Ondo-32 Osun-26 Ebonyi-20 Ogun-9 Delta-8 Borno-7 Akwa Ibom-6 Oyo-5 Bauchi-1 Kano-1 Ekiti-1

Advertisement

47,743 confirmed

33,943 discharged

956 deaths

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Advertisement

Media files

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Here's what's wrong with the way we measure hurricanes — and how we could do better
Archive
21.08.2024
Here's what's wrong with the way we measure hurricanes — and how we could do better
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
President William Ruto interacting with a NYOTA program beneficiary
Local
02.02.2026
How Kenyans really feel about the Nyota Fund, according to a new survey
Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui, Managing Director, Isuzu East Africa, Rita Kavashe, President, Isuzu Motors International Operations (IMIT), Junichi Kubo and Engineering VP Isuzu Motors Company Thailand (IMCT), Keizo Yoshimura, unveil the Isuzu mu-X luxury SUV
Brands
02.02.2026
Isuzu launches locally assembled Sh9 million mu-X SUV [PHOTOS]
Chimwani Chitayi and Wahu Tracy speaking during the Youth Assembly Platform podcast
Local
02.02.2026
After the protests, how can Kenya’s Gen Z fuel the Singapore dream?
Public transport chaos hits Nairobi after PSV operators stage go-slow
Local
02.02.2026
Public transport chaos hits Nairobi after PSV operators stage go-slow
Gachagua, Kalonzo & Matiang'i lead opposition in renewed onslaught in Mt. Kenya
Politics
01.02.2026
Gachagua, Kalonzo & Matiang'i lead opposition in renewed onslaught in Mt. Kenya
Autopsy resolves mystery of 15 street children who died in Nairobi amid concerns
Local
01.02.2026
Autopsy resolves mystery of 15 street children who died in Nairobi amid concerns