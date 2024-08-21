Advertisement
Coronavirus - Nigeria: COVID-19 Update (12 August 2020)
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
453 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria;
Lagos-113 FCT-72 Plateau-59 Enugu-55 Kaduna-38 Ondo-32 Osun-26 Ebonyi-20 Ogun-9 Delta-8 Borno-7 Akwa Ibom-6 Oyo-5 Bauchi-1 Kano-1 Ekiti-1
47,743 confirmed
33,943 discharged
956 deaths
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Media files
